FLECKEISEN, GERD OTTO April 21, 1927 - August 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep into the warm embrace of his waiting family and friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in his 92nd year. Born in Berlin, Germany, he immigrated to Canada as a young man with his new wife and dreams of a bright future. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years and survived by his three loving children, Klaus, Claudia and Iris, beloved granddaughter Emma and devoted granddog Kaylee. "The tragedy of life is not that it ends so soon, but that we wait so long to begin it." W.M.Lewis
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019