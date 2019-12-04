Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERDA ANTONIE RAUER. View Sign Obituary

RAUER, GERDA ANTONIE (nee MARKWART) It is with great sadness and grieving hearts that our family mourns the passing of Gerda - at the age of 92 - who passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with family by her side, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 - the 1st Advent . Born on May 25, 1927 in Winsen-Luhe, Germany, Gerda was married to her late (Christmas 2001) husband, Gottfried Joachim Rauer, for 50 years, adventuring through life by immigrating to Toronto, Canada in 1956 and raising their 3 children. Gerda is predeceased by her parents, Edouard and Emma Markwart (nee Jurgens) from Winsen-Luhe and her brother Ewald and his late wife Christa, in Cuxhaven. Cherished Mamma and Oma, Gerda is survived by and will be forever loved, by her daughter Brigitte (Gitti) and her husband James (Jim), her son Andy (Andreas) and his wife Rhonda, and her daughter Angela (Gela) and her partner Stephen Engel. She will also be remembered and sadly missed by her granddaughters, Dawn and her husband Esteven (Steve) Chatman, Jennifer Zlotnik and her partner Pete Lovato, Sarah Rauer, Rebecca and her husband Jordan Adams, and new great-granddaughter Olivia. She will be missed by her friends, companions, extended family in Germany and fellow residents and staff at Lakeside Long Term Care. Gerda was a very outgoing and fun-loving woman, who kept herself youthful with long walks, talking to all she met and the slathering on of Nivea cream. She loved walking the paths of High Park, and strolling the shops of Roncesvalles and Bloor West Village, going dancing at the German Club, enjoyed vacationing at Sauble Beach, spending summers in a log cabin in Cape Croker and travelling to warm southern climates to soak up the sun. Most of all, she loved to walk in shopping malls, chatting with whom ever came into eyesight. Her smiles and laughter, were wonderful - a treat to behold. As requested by Gerda, her ashes will be scattered at a later date, at the same place of memories of her late husbands. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, (416-251-8293) on 2379 Lake Shore Blvd. W., (between Royal York Rd and Park Lawn Rd.), Etobicoke, with Pastor Dr. Christian Ceconi presiding. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made in care of Toronto Rehab Foundation for Lakeside Long Term Care. If desired, online condolences, shared memories and photos may be left at the web site of

