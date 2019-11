Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerda M. GLENN. View Sign Obituary

GLENN, Gerda M. Passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Richmond Hill on November 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Gerda was predeceased by her parents Johannes and Anna Christensen, her brothers Ewald and Borge Christensen, her sister Jenny Oldrup, and her beloved niece Kate Faustrup, all of Denmark; her first husband Maurice Pryor (1977); and her loving husband of 31 years, John T. Glenn (2013). She is remembered by Maurice's daughters Lois Thompson and Aileen Worrall. Gerda was loved and will be greatly missed by John's family, daughters Carol Lowery (Biff), Judy Glenn and Pam Sinclair (Reg), and grandchildren Bob Lowery (Lacey MacRae), Tom Lowery, Catherine Lowery (Chris Maton) and Elizabeth Sinclair (Andrew Lucko). She is also remembered by her beloved nephews Jan Oldrup and Klaus Oldrup and their families in Denmark. Longtime member of the Toronto Granite Club, Gerda will be remembered for her outstanding curling and lawn bowling skills. Above all she will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. A private family service has been held. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.



