KNOPF, CD BASc, PEng, LCol (Ret'd), HCol Gerhard (Gary) Alfred Willi In Loving Memory February 19, 1928 – September 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family and loved ones at Toronto Western Hospital on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Gerhard, beloved husband of Mary. He will be missed by his children, Ann and David. He will be remembered by his extended family and friends. A private and virtual funeral will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please feel free to share the link and post photos along with any personal notes/ memories about HLCol Gerhard (Gary) Alfred Willi Knopf. https://www.facebook.com/groups/256937985452052
The funeral will be live streamed and available to view during and after the event has ended. Donations to: The Last Post Fund - Ontario Branch: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/9257