BECK, GERHARD May 24, 1920 – March 17, 2019 With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Mr. Gerhard (Gerry) Beck on March 17, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved Annemarie, Gerry will be lovingly remembered by his sister Ursula, his daughters Brigitte, Christl and Heidi, his grandchildren Prentis, Lauren and Thomas and all those touched by his infectious smile and joy for life. Private cremation will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. For those wishing to do so, donations to The World Wildlife Fund or a charity of your choice are welcome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019