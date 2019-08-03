HOLZMUELLER, Gerhard Peacefully on July 30, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Irmgard and his dear friend Millie. Loving father of Dietmar and his wife Angela and Peter and his wife Linda and dear uncle of Siegrune. Sadly missed by his grandsons Rory and Brian and his wife Carmelina and great-grandsons Sam and Max and friends and family here and in Germany. Our heartfelt thanks to the caring staff and volunteers at Centennial Park Retirement Home and the doctors and nurses at Etobicoke General Hospital. Private funeral service. Donations to a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019