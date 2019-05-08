BERNINGER, GERHARD KONRAD Passed away at Bridgepoint Health on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 81 surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy hospital stay. Beloved husband of Carmen, cherished father of Elizabeth (Peter), Andrea (Stuart) and Richard (Jenn). Proud grandfather of Daniel, Nicholas, Megan, Kayla and great-grandfather to Cade. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home 'Scarborough Chapel', 2900 Kingston Rd., on Thursday, May 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A chapel service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 1 p.m. Burial at Pine Hills Cemetery and reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Bridgepoint Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019