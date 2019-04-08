Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERMAIN RICHARD (GERRY) COMEAU. View Sign

COMEAU, GERMAIN (GERRY) RICHARD Passed away peacefully at 92 on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital from heart failure. Gerry spent the days before he passed surrounded by his family. Loving father to Lise, Robert, Tessa and son-in-law Paul Harrison. Proud Papa to Rebecca, Caleb, Ava, Madeleine and Ethan. Gerry was predeceased by the love of his life, Helen (Berrigan) Comeau. We are comforted in knowing that Gerry and Helen are now reunited, laughing and drinking gin and tonics together. Gerry was born in New Brunswick on March 7, 1927 to Gilbert and Rosa Comeau. He was predeceased by most of his siblings and in-laws, but leaves behind his brother Roland (Martine) and his sister-in-law Géraldine (Gerard). A successful surveyor for Marshall Macklin Monaghan Ltd., Gerry enjoyed being relocated to many different cities, countries and even the Arctic over his career. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and spent decades enjoying membership of RESTPOF. Despite living with Parkinson's disease, Gerry stayed positive and never lost his sense of humour. He was truly loved and respected and will forever be missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at 47 Reynolds St., Oakville, reception to follow. For more information please email: gerrycomeaumemorial @gmail.com

