GERMANO SIMAS

SIMAS, GERMANO 1937 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital on September 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by his wife, Maria. Devoted father of Roger (Susan), Karen (Patrick) and Betty. Lovingly remembered by his 8 grandchildren - Justin, Jeremy, Meaghan, Jordan, Ayrton, Matteus, Ryan and Alyssa. Proud great-grandfather of Logan. He was a passionate traveller who visited every part of the world. Germano will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Many thanks to friends and family and special thanks to the staff at Milton District Hospital, Allendale LTC and Village of Riverside Glen Retirement Home for their care of Germano over the last few years. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, (905)878-4452 from 7 - 9 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral Service for immediate family will be held in the Chapel Saturday, October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of Germano can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca