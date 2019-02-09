Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Germen John TERPSTRA. View Sign

TERPSTRA, Germen John Born May 23, 1942 in Franeker, Friesland, The Netherlands. Died of mesothelioma December 15, 2018, in Sechelt, BC. Survived and mourned by his loving partner and caregiver extraordinaire, Christopher Pallett; by his sons, Julian Terpstra and Jacob Millar (Jay), their mother, Barbara Flagler, and grandson, Alex Terpstra; by all his siblings, Veronica Richard, Margaret Cizmek, Jacoba Varnava (Andreas), Catharina Mol and Henricus Terpstra (Christina Lord); by seventeen nieces and nephews; also by many dear friends, several of whom Germen called his "chosen family". Germen lived life fully, passionately and mindfully. A teacher and department head of English, he had a long respected career with the Toronto District School Board. For many years, he was an active member of the Toronto, the Ontario and the National Councils of Teachers of English. Notably, he played a significant part in designing, implementing and fostering the Toronto Triangle Program. It is unique in Canada, providing, since 1996, an alternative school setting for LGBTQ youth. Germen knew well the aching need to have one's true self validated. He loved the earth, the physical, growth, colour and style. He entered eagerly into the realm of spirit through healing energy work, indigenous tradition and the Radical Faerie Movement. The phoenix, tulip, owl, eagle and Green Man spoke to him. He was a Master Gardener, a wonderful conversationalist and a keen writer. Warmly physically affectionate, his hugs were so like him: capacious, strong, like arriving home. All of us who loved Germen want to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Simon Reznick and members of the Sechelt Palliative Care Team, Petrina, Leslie, Genyse and Jill, for many months of devoted care and support. There will be celebrations of Germen's life: in Sechelt, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. February 23rd at the Sunshine Coast Arts Council; in Vancouver, likely late February; and in Toronto, early May. Details to be announced soon.

