DE VRIES, GERRIT (GARY) Unexpectedly on February 10, 2019, in Langley, BC, at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Anita for 35 years. Loving father of Danai (Tiberiu), Quentin, Cole (Lexi) and Keshia (Nate). Proud grandfather of Ethan and Finnley. Dear brother to Luke (Theresa) of Ottawa, Hennie (Ed) of Kingston, Trijnie of Toronto, Harry (Erna) of Mount Hope and Albert of Jasper. Uncle of nine nephews and nieces. Cousin to many relatives in Canada, the USA, France and the Netherlands. Kind son-in-law to Peter. Gary was the youngest of six children of the late Bertus and Dora de Vries of Ottawa. Born in Cornwall, Ontario and raised in Ottawa, he spent his adult years briefly in St. Catharines and then settled in British Columbia. He was always kind, helpful and cheerful, and will be sadly missed. Cremation took place on February 16th. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 1 p.m. at the Christian Life Assembly in Langley, BC.

