SMITH, GERRY 1955 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gerry on October 30, 2019. Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Milne, sisters Debbie (Jeff), Darci McArter (Glen), nephews Tim and Brennan (Andrea), niece Kendall Milne Bancroft (Banner). Predeceased by his brother Drew. Gerry will be remembered by many for his long history in the apparel industry. Gerry touched the lives of those who knew him as a thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving, gentleman and will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the charity of your choice.

