VOLZ, GERT Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Valma Volz. Loving father of Diana (Bruce) Crozier. Cherished grandfather of Kiara (Kyle) Varga and Alannah Tobin (Patrick McGarry) and great-grandfather of Jax and Ivy Varga. Dear brother of Margrit Volz of Germany and predeceased by his sister Lore Mitrovic of England and brother Kurt Volz of Australia. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME ( 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Friday from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at SALVATION ARMY BARRIE CITADEL (151 Lillian Crescent, Barrie) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army Barrie Citadel would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020