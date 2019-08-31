LONG, Gertrude Annie June 9, 1924 - August 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side. Loving wife to the late Robert (Bob) Joseph Long. Beloved mother to Ron, Roy (Diane) and Gord. Special Nan to Kristopher and Kevin (Jennifer). She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. As per her wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019