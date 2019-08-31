Gertrude Annie LONG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Annie LONG.
Service Information
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON
L4S 1M9
(905)-737-1720
Obituary

LONG, Gertrude Annie June 9, 1924 - August 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side. Loving wife to the late Robert (Bob) Joseph Long. Beloved mother to Ron, Roy (Diane) and Gord. Special Nan to Kristopher and Kevin (Jennifer). She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. As per her wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.