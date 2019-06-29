DEWSBURY, GERTRUDE (nee AINSWORTH) September 24, 1913 - June 21, 2019 Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital June 21, 2019, in her 106th year after a brief illness. Beloved Wife of the late Robert Dewsbury. Loving Mom of Joan Morrison (late Robert), late William (Karen), Darlene Castle (Paul). Dear Grandma of 8 and Great-Grandma of 5. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Prospect Cemetery at time of interment with her late Husband.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019