DYNES, GERTRUDE (nee PLEAU) 1918-2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gertrude Dynes (née Pleau) on October 29, 2019. She joins her predeceased husband Henry, her daughter Hélène and her sisters Gaby and Murielle. Loving mother to Ann, Charles, Katherine and Nan Shepherd, who was like a fourth daughter. Mother-in-law to Kathy Costello, mother of her grandchildren Amanda (Ryan) and Kaitlynne (Kris) and great grandmother to Keigan, Kingston, and Charlie. She also leaves behind her dear sister Yolande. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, and all those who knew and loved her. The family wishes to offer their heartfelt thanks to the capable and caring staff of Kensington Gardens and to the devoted personal support workers Delma, Janet and Margie who accompanied Gertrude so lovingly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton West, Toronto. A reception will follow. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date in Québec city. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kensington Health Foundation: www.kensingtonhealth.org or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019