EROR, GERTRUDE It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Gertrude Eror, in her 95th year on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Married to beloved husband Rade for 66 years. Mother of Jenny (Stephen) and Judy (Larry); proud grandmother of Ryan (Natalie), Michael (Ella) and Krista. Loving great-grandmother of Juniper Claire. Predeceased by her parents, Anton and Ana Mutsch; and brothers, Adam and Jacob Mutsch. Gertrude was a longtime resident of Brampton, which became her home after emigrating from Germany post war in 1951. Many thanks to the staff at Extendicare Brampton for their professionalism and attention to our Mother's care, especially during these challenging times. Special thank you to Maggie, for her patience and support to Gertrude. Thank you also to the many doctors, nurses and support staff at Brampton Civic Hospital. Funeral services will be held at Ward Funeral Home in Brampton, on Thursday, August 13th. She will forever be loved and remembered in our hearts and minds.



