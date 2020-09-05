KRIEVINS, GERTRUDE (Trudi) (nee GERSTE) Born July 9, 1923, in R?ga, Latvia. Died in the early morning of August 30, 2020, at home in Toronto, with daughters Tami and Inky holding her hands. Somehow we always thought since Trudi had reached 97 years of age, she would just go on forever, so it will be an adjustment learning to live without her, but we know we'll have her happiness and guidance from above for what the future holds. Trudi never let the wartime and displacement challenges in her early life define her. She was full-hearted with love and respect for all - and always made sure to have a smile for everyone. She is dancing in the light with husband J?nis now. Cremation has taken place with interment to follow at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left at www.aftercare.org