1/
GERTRUDE (Trudi) KRIEVINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERTRUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRIEVINS, GERTRUDE (Trudi) (nee GERSTE) Born July 9, 1923, in R?ga, Latvia. Died in the early morning of August 30, 2020, at home in Toronto, with daughters Tami and Inky holding her hands. Somehow we always thought since Trudi had reached 97 years of age, she would just go on forever, so it will be an adjustment learning to live without her, but we know we'll have her happiness and guidance from above for what the future holds. Trudi never let the wartime and displacement challenges in her early life define her. She was full-hearted with love and respect for all - and always made sure to have a smile for everyone. She is dancing in the light with husband J?nis now. Cremation has taken place with interment to follow at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left at www.aftercare.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved