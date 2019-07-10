Gertrude Lewis BOLL

Obituary

BOLL, Gertrude Lewis Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 102, on July 6, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, her son James and daughter-in-law Diane. Loving mother to daughter Jessie and late son-in-law Bill. Devoted mother to son Tom Margaret and family (Irvine, Scotland and Somerset, England). Devoted grandmother to Tom and the late Julie. Devoted great-grandmother to Aidan, TJ and Alfie and great-great-grandmother to Darcy. The family wish to express their gratitude to the staff at Downsview Long Term Care for their gentle loving care. A Memorial service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.), on Monday, July 15th at 11:00 a.m. If you wish, donations in memory of Gertrude may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019
