BOLL, Gertrude Lewis Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 102, on July 6, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, her son James and daughter-in-law Diane. Loving mother to daughter Jessie and late son-in-law Bill. Devoted mother to son Tom Margaret and family (Irvine, Scotland and Somerset, England). Devoted grandmother to Tom and the late Julie. Devoted great-grandmother to Aidan, TJ and Alfie and great-great-grandmother to Darcy. The family wish to express their gratitude to the staff at Downsview Long Term Care for their gentle loving care. A Memorial service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.), on Monday, July 15th at 11:00 a.m. If you wish, donations in memory of Gertrude may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019