LUBAWSKI, Gertrude (nee WHITAKER) Gertrude peacefully passed away in Mississauga at the age of 89. Predeceased by her loving husband Anthony and son John. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Mary and Rick. Proud grandmother to Shelby and Shea. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Gertrude will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private family service has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store