RAFTIS, GERTRUDE M. "TRUDIE" (nee MIDDAUGH) At home in Ramara, with family by her side, on Monday, April 8, 2019; in her 89th year. Trudie Raftis, beloved wife of Patrick Russell Raftis. Loving mother of Anne McGowan (Fredrick) of Oshawa, Catherine Raftis of Ramara and Karen Daly (Charles Dempsey) of Pickering. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer McGowan, David McGowan (Stephanie), Brendan Daly (Kristin) and great-grandchildren Maxwell and Miles McGowan. Survived by her loving sister Minnie Morley (William, predeceased) of Dundalk and predeceased by sister Velma Cudney (Ralph, predeceased) and brother Martin Middaugh (Bernice). Friends and relatives will be received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Friday, April 12th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with Parish Prayers said in the parlour at 6:45 p.m. Then to St. Columbkille's Church, 4993 Hwy. 12, Ramara (Uptergrove), for Mass of Christian Burial, on Saturday morning, April 13th at 11 o'clock. Spring interment: St. Columbkille's Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at mundellfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERTRUDE M. "TRUDIE" RAFTIS.
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019