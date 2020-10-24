1/
GERTRUDE MARGARET BANKS
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERTRUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude (Trudy) Banks passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Banks, cherished mother of Brian (Catherine) and Cathy (Murray). Survived by her brother William (Sue) Daly.

Proud grandmother to Diana (Greg), Eric, Ryan (Jaime), Christopher (Linda) and Michael. Great-grandmother to Sarah, Andrew, Mila, Preston and Alexander.

Trudy was born in Toronto on October 28, 1924 to Mary Elizabeth Howorth and William Joseph Daly. She was one of eleven children. She met her beloved Bob at a CYO dance when he returned from the war and they were married shortly after.

Trudy and Bob were known for their famous New Year's Eve parties where they, for many years, hosted family and friends. Together they built a wonderful ski chalet in Beaver Valley and spent their weekends enjoying the beautiful outdoors at their country refuge.

Over the course of her career, Trudy held several different Ontario Government administrative positions. She travelled extensively with Bob as well as her sister Alyce and always had interesting experiences to share about these times.

She was a strong woman with deep convictions about a variety of subjects. Her lovely blue eyes always had a twinkle in them and her sense of humour stayed with her to the end.

Our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Farid Massoud and the staff at Oakville Hospital for the loving and professional care Trudy received. We would also like to thank Charity and Helen at Thistlecreek Health Care for the wonderful home care that they provided for Trudy during the past several years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved