Gertrude (Trudy) Banks passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Banks, cherished mother of Brian (Catherine) and Cathy (Murray). Survived by her brother William (Sue) Daly.



Proud grandmother to Diana (Greg), Eric, Ryan (Jaime), Christopher (Linda) and Michael. Great-grandmother to Sarah, Andrew, Mila, Preston and Alexander.



Trudy was born in Toronto on October 28, 1924 to Mary Elizabeth Howorth and William Joseph Daly. She was one of eleven children. She met her beloved Bob at a CYO dance when he returned from the war and they were married shortly after.



Trudy and Bob were known for their famous New Year's Eve parties where they, for many years, hosted family and friends. Together they built a wonderful ski chalet in Beaver Valley and spent their weekends enjoying the beautiful outdoors at their country refuge.



Over the course of her career, Trudy held several different Ontario Government administrative positions. She travelled extensively with Bob as well as her sister Alyce and always had interesting experiences to share about these times.



She was a strong woman with deep convictions about a variety of subjects. Her lovely blue eyes always had a twinkle in them and her sense of humour stayed with her to the end.



Our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Farid Massoud and the staff at Oakville Hospital for the loving and professional care Trudy received. We would also like to thank Charity and Helen at Thistlecreek Health Care for the wonderful home care that they provided for Trudy during the past several years.

