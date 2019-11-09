McMASTER, GERTRUDE (nee DUBORD) Born on June 6, 1929 in Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario. Died on October 27, 2019 in Toronto. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Don. Mother of Anna-Marie (Ted Sztejnmiler), John (Katharina Schlee), Janet (David Balfour), Allan (Frances Hincenbergs), Cathy (Mike Cooke) and David. Grandmother and "best friend" to Philip (Geri Cummings), Alex (Tereza B?ezinová) and Veronika Sztejnmiler; Henry and Mara McMaster; Angus and Maria-Louise (Loulie) McMaster; and Matthew and D.J. Cooke. Great-grandmother to Avery, Elise, Amal and Lily Sztejnmiler. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church (1300 Leslie St.), on Saturday, December 7th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in her memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019