GERTRUDE PAULINE (TRUDY) KINGWELL

KINGWELL, GERTRUDE PAULINE (TRUDY) Died peacefully in Victoria, BC, after a brave recovery from stroke. Survived by devoted husband of 60 years, Gerry Kingwell and sons Steven, Sean and Mark, together with their loving families, also nieces and nephews. A tough and wonderful woman who will be missed by all. She knit up the ravelled sleeve of care for us; may this final sleep bring her own bath and balm.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019
