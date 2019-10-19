SMITH, GERTRUDE VIRGINIA (nee DONER) Peacefully entered into rest, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Victoria Hospital, London, Ontario. Gertrude, in her 91st year, was the dearly beloved wife of the late Ross. Beloved mother of Susan and her late husband Gene of London, Ontario and Janet and her husband Bob of Aurora. Grandmother of Christine and Jason, Jonathan and Kylah, Terry and Wayne, Jennifer and Mike, and Cathy. Great-grandmother of Audrey, Ava, Kiera, Zoe, Troy, Travis, Trevor, Jonathan, Bradley, Michelle and Gordon. Gertrude was survived by her sister Rosalie and brother Jonsey. Predeceased by Eleanor, Dutchie and Harold. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a few words spoken at gravesite on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Eden Church Cemetery, 799 Cambray Rd. (County Rd. 9), Cambray, Kawartha Lakes. Lunch will be served after at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel St., Lindsay, Ontario.

