MATOLCSY, GÉZA ANDREW PhD Forestry (Yale) Passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, on Friday, October 11, 2019 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Jane Lindsay. Loving father of Phillip (Shelley) and Christopher. Dear and proud grandfather of Catherine, Angela and Stephen. Survived by his sister Claire Diosy and predeceased by his brother Istvan. Also remembered by his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10 N. of Q.E.W) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019