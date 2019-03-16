DERIDDER, Ghislain After six months of struggling with brain cancer, Belgium-born and beloved high school science and math teacher Ghislain Deridder, 68, died on February 10, at Bridgepoint Healthcare. He is survived by loving siblings in Brussels, his loving wife Kirsten Romaine Jones, step-daughter Katie Blackburn and innumerable family and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 30, at 1 p.m. at Friends House, 60 Lowther Avenue. Donations can be made to Canadian Friends Service Committee in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019