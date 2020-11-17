1/1
GIACINTO NACCARATO
NACCARATO, GIACINTO God called Giacinto peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 86. He is now reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Teresa. Cherished by his dear children, Mary (Denis), Ben (Joanne), Domenic (Ornella), Robert (Gabriela), Carlo, and Sandra. Proud Nonno to Christopher, Nicole, Andrew, Eric, Sophie, David, Danielle, Laura, Alexander, Jordan, and Jayde. Giacinto will always be remembered by his brother Domenico (Carmela) and sister-in-law, Vittoria (Larry). Predeceased by his parents, Benio and Francesca and brothers, Fausto and Dalmazio. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.) Private Family Entombment to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Giacinto may be made to Alzheimer Society of York Region or to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
