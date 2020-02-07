Home

GIACOMINA D'ERAMO


1927 - 2020
GIACOMINA D'ERAMO Obituary
D'ERAMO, GIACOMINA 1927 - 2020 God called Giacomina suddenly on February 3, 2020, at the age of 93. Giacomina will be reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Michele and her dear son, Larry. Proud mother to Larry (Elaine) and daughter Maria (Mark). Loving Nonna to Paul and Stephanie. Caring sister to her deceased siblings Giovanni, Maria and Tomasso. She is survived by her three sisters in Italy, Nicolina, Rosetta and Antonia. Visitation will be held at DeMarco Funeral Home (3725 Keele St., Toronto, Ontario M3J1P4, 416-636-7027), from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Church (1675 Finch Ave. W., Toronto), at 9 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, Ontario). For further details, please visit www.demarcofuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020
