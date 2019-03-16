COLLIA, Giacomo Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre- Mississauga, at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Antonietta for 57 years. Loving father of Rosa Collia-Duarte (Mario), Peter (Rosemary), Franca Collia (Joe Fagundes) and Dave (Maria Garofalo). Adored Nonno of Melissa, Umberto, Olivia, Jack, Victoria, Alessia, Daniela and Julian. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Saturday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 921 Flagship Dr., Mississauga on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Entombment Prospect Mausoleum. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019