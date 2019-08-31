Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIAN SINGH RAI. View Sign Obituary

RAI, GIAN SINGH April 1923 – August 2019 On August 26, 2019, our beloved father Gian Singh Rai, 96, passed away. He was predeceased by his wife, Karm and his brother Harinder (Pundit). He is survived by his son Rabinder (Gail) and daughters, Rabina (John) and Surjeet (predeceased Michael); grand-daughters, Carrie, Julie and Tracey; great-granddaughters, Sadie and Lucy; and sister Harinder (Jit). After earning a university degree in science at Lahore, our Dad immigrated to Canada from Punjab, India, in 1948 and married Mom shortly after in 1949. Most of Dad's working life was with BC Hydro as a bus driver in the lower mainland, where he retired after 27 years of service. Mom and Dad enjoyed and cherished their family, extended family and friends. When not with them, they found time to travel and enjoy their retirement. As Mom's health declined, Dad devoted himself to her care and was with her everyday. Dad was truly the patriarch of the Rai clan. He was highly respected and leaves a long and lasting legacy. Through his and Mom's sponsorship, they were able to help many of our relatives come to a new life in Canada. To his children and all those he met he challenged them to be the best they could be...always strive to be better. Dad's one wish was to have a loving family. In that, he was truly successful. A celebration of life will be held at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, 18150 8th Avenue, Surrey, BC, on Monday, September 9th, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Flowers are respectfully declined. For those interested, please contribute to a charity of your choice to honour Gian Singh Rai.



