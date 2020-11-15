1/
Giannina BOSCATTO MICHELUTTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giannina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOSCATTO MICHELUTTI, Giannina God called Giannina peacefully, on November 6, 2020, at the age of 93. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Lorenzo, predeceased. Cherished by her dear children Lou (Pat) Michelutti and Diana (Ross) Figliano. Proud nonna to Jonathan, Jennifer (Rodney Killoran), Isabella and Nicole. Adored bisnonna to Westin and Mason. Giannina is now reunited in Heaven with her parents Alberto and Luigia Boscatto. She will be held dear in the hearts of her many relatives, and many friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the cemetery, a private entombment service will be taking place with immediate family members only. In Memory of Giannina, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society, in lieu of flowers. As we continue to pray for an end to this horrible virus, the Michelutti Family would like to thank you for your support during their time of sorrow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved