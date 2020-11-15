BOSCATTO MICHELUTTI, Giannina God called Giannina peacefully, on November 6, 2020, at the age of 93. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Lorenzo, predeceased. Cherished by her dear children Lou (Pat) Michelutti and Diana (Ross) Figliano. Proud nonna to Jonathan, Jennifer (Rodney Killoran), Isabella and Nicole. Adored bisnonna to Westin and Mason. Giannina is now reunited in Heaven with her parents Alberto and Luigia Boscatto. She will be held dear in the hearts of her many relatives, and many friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the cemetery, a private entombment service will be taking place with immediate family members only. In Memory of Giannina, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer Society, in lieu of flowers. As we continue to pray for an end to this horrible virus, the Michelutti Family would like to thank you for your support during their time of sorrow.