MITRANO, Giannino Damiano Peacefully, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Edy for 67 years. Devoted father of Florence Liuzza (Joe) and John (Adriana). Cherished Nonno of Fara, Joseph (Simona), Lauren and Matthew. Gianni will be lovingly remembered by his many family and friends in Italy and Canada. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment Prospect Mausoleum. If desired, remembrances may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019