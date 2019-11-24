DUNK, GILBERT EDWARD 1945 - 2019 Gil passed away in his 74th year on November 20, 2019 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his father Herbert, mother Nellie and brother Richard, he is survived by his sister Celeste (John), brother Robert (Maryfran), nephews Stephen (Naomi), and Matthew as well as nieces Kaitlyn, Savannah, Skylar and his great-nieces Quinn and Juno. He is fondly remembered by his special friend Gloria. A reception will be held at St. Andrew on the Green, 9 Burnhamthorpe Cres., Etobicoke, on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. in the reception room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019