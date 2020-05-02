Gilbert Harold YOUNG
YOUNG, Gilbert Harold 1932 - 2020 Passed away in Brampton on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathalene (Kay) Young, nee Macfarlane. Loving father of Scott (Laurie) of Shelburne, ON, Jeff (Sandy) of Brampton, ON and Sandra (Dino Berardi) of Brampton, ON. Cherished grampa to Jordan Young (Nicole), Conner Young, Adam Young, Ryan Young, Kelsey Young (Cory), Katie Young, Michelle Demelo (Steve), Nicole Berardi and Andrew Berardi and his 3 great-grandchildren, Oliver, Sadie and Abigail. He is survived by his identical twin brother, Warren Young Sr. Predeceased by his granddaughter Melissa, his siblings George Young, Lorraine Bumstead, Howard Young, Ronald Young, Clifford Young and Dennis Young. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Canada or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Gilbert's name. The family will hold a celebration of life for Gilbert once the state of emergency conditions surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic are lifted and it is safe to gather again.


Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
