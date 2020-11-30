1/1
GILBERT JOSEPH CURRAN
CURRAN, GILBERT JOSEPH Gilbert Joseph Curran, 94, of Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully November 28, 2020 at Bloomington Cove Care Community in Stouffville, Ontario. He was born on January 18 1926, in Montréal, Quebec. Gib graduated from the faculty of civil engineering at McGill University in 1950. He married Teresa Ann McCormick on February 14, 1953 and they have four children, Michael (Mike), Maureen (Moe), Patricia (Pat), and Terrance (Terry). In 1948, Gib joined H.J. O'Connell construction where he was hired as an engineer and worked his way up to senior partner and CEO. He retired in 1996. Gib is survived by his wife Teresa, 2 sons (Mike and Terry), 2 daughters (Maureen and Pat), nine grandchildren (Erin, Meagan, Tyler, Lindsay, Sean, Colleen, Ryan, Evan and Mackenzie) and three great-grandchildren (Elsie, Carter and Hazel). He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and former co-workers. Online condolences may be made at dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
