Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
St. Mark's Anglican Church
5 First Ave.
Orangeville, ON
GILBERT LAURENCE (LAURIE) BUCHANAN

GILBERT LAURENCE (LAURIE) BUCHANAN Obituary
BUCHANAN, GILBERT LAURENCE (LAURIE) Peacefully, at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Heidi Buchanan (2015). Dear father of Heidi Ann (Peter Bishop) and Duncan Fraser. Cherished grandfather of Cameron Laurence (Sara) and Amy Elizabeth. Great-grandfather of Noah Christopher Bishop. Laurie will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Thank you to Dr. Mauro and the staff of D-Wing at Headwaters Health Care Centre for all their care and compassion during a challenging time, and all the staff at Avalon Care Centre who have cared for Laurie over the years. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 5 First Ave., Orangeville, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations to St. Mark's Anglican Church, Parkinson Canada or Bruce Trail Club Conservancy would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
