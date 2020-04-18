GILBERT RICHARDSON GRIEVE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GILBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRIEVE, GILBERT RICHARDSON Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at Prince Edward Hospice, Picton, ON on April 14, 2020. He was in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Betty Grieve. He was born in Toronto, ON. He had a very full life and was retired for 33 years. He is survived by his son James (Carolyn), grandchildren Kristy (Jason) of Cambridge and Katie of Belleville, great-grandchildren Braxton and Mollie, niece Jenise (Larry) McGregor and nephew Rob (Andrea) Grieve. As a result of COVID-19, we will delaying having a Memorial Service at this time. There will be a service and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice Prince Edward, hospiceprinceedward.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Ainsworth Funeral Home, Wellington, ON. Online condolences at ainsworthfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ainsworth Funeral Home
288 Noxon Avenue
Wellington, ON K0K 3L0
613.399.3177
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved