GRIEVE, GILBERT RICHARDSON Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at Prince Edward Hospice, Picton, ON on April 14, 2020. He was in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Betty Grieve. He was born in Toronto, ON. He had a very full life and was retired for 33 years. He is survived by his son James (Carolyn), grandchildren Kristy (Jason) of Cambridge and Katie of Belleville, great-grandchildren Braxton and Mollie, niece Jenise (Larry) McGregor and nephew Rob (Andrea) Grieve. As a result of COVID-19, we will delaying having a Memorial Service at this time. There will be a service and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice Prince Edward, hospiceprinceedward.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Ainsworth Funeral Home, Wellington, ON. Online condolences at ainsworthfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.