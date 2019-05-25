Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GILBERT (GIB) WHITTAMORE. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary

WHITTAMORE, GILBERT (GIB) Passed away peacefully at Amica at Swan Lake on May 19, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn, he is remembered with love and affection by his children David, Katherine, Michael, and Frank; their families and many friends. Born in Carlisle, England in 1922, Gilbert immigrated with his parents that same year to their farm in Richmond Hill, Ontario. In 1939 he joined the Royal Canadian Airforce, trained as a pilot and flew for Coastal Command during WWII. Returning home after the war, Gilbert studied agriculture at Guelph University, graduating in 1949; and in 1952 purchased a farm in Markham, Ontario, where he began his career as a market gardener; eventually opening his fields of fruits and vegetables to the public. In his retirement years, Gilbert stayed active growing roses, tending his gardens, folk dancing, travelling with Evelyn, and reading daily from his extensive collection of books. Gib enjoyed good conversation, following the stock market, visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and keeping in touch with his friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeff Weissberger, the amazing Cathy Cook, the Amica at Swan Lake staff and Priscila for their care of Gilbert over these past years. Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Heritage United Church, 7046 – 11th Concession Rd., Markham, ON. "ancora imparo"

