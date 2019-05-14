YOUNG, GILBERT Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, in his 90th year, with his two daughters by his side. Cherished father of Cathy (John Kimber) and Deborah Ann Pelley. Loving grandfather of Tacha Marie Pelley, Samatha (George Yuhanov) and Jacqueline (Jordan Rosen). Dear great-grandfather of Vanessa and Clara Yuhanov. Survived by sister June Tompkin. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, May 15th, from 10-11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Following the reception, interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Sunnybrook Veteran Centre for their care and compassion and their special thanks go to Jackie Chelsky. Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019