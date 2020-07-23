1/
GILDA SPERDUTI
SPERDUTI, GILDA Peacefully, at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Monday, July 20, 2020, Gilda Sperduti, in her 86th year, beloved wife of the late Tonino Sperduti. Loving mother of Angelo and his wife Cathy Sperduti, Bolton, and the late Giorgio Sperduti. Cherished Nonna of Anthony and Meghan, Daniel and Sarah, and Christopher. Proud Great-Nonna of Elizabeth. Dear sister of Assunta and Giulio Puglielli and predeceased by Elmiro Martino. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wagman and the ICU staff at Brampton Civic Hospital for their care and compassion. Thanks to Egan Funeral Home for their kindness. Due to the global pandemic, private family service will be held in the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Thursday, July 23rd. Entombment Westminster Cemetery, 5830 Bathurst St., North York. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
