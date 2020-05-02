ROBERT, GILLES (GIL) With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gilles (Gil) Robert, retired Piping General Foreman at OPG. Gil passed away at the age of 78 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Wonderful husband, best friend and companion to Marjory for 41 years. He leaves behind his children, Tammie (Dan), Andre (Kelly), Tanya (Scott), Mark (Val) and Dawn (Grant) and Grandpa to Cory, Ashley, Coleton, Garett, Madison, Jakob, Ryan and Payge. We wish to thank the devoted staff at Orchard Villa Long Term Care in Pickering who cared for Gil for the last 5 years. We will miss his beautiful smile and good nature and will always love and remember him. A cremation will take place with a Memorial Service when all this Covid is over. In lieu of flowers, we appreciate memorial donations in memory of Gil, made to the Alzheimer Society or Community Living.



