SNOW, GILLIAN ROSEMARY Dr Gillian R. Snow, DDS, Phd, peacefully passed away July 1, 2019, at the Chartwell White Eagle Long Term Residence. Gillian will be sadly missed by her husband Hans Nita, her sisters Hillary and Linda, and her brother Graham. Gillian's sailing friends at Etobicoke Yacht Club will miss her smile and gentle helpful manner. Gillian's many patients will miss her professionalism and dedication to their care. Gillian will be cremated and buried by her parent's side in Woodlawn Cemetery in Kitchener. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In memory of Gillian, contributions can be made to the Etobicoke Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019