ARMSTRONG, GILMAN CLAIRE Age 87 years old, of Oakville, Ontario, died peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at North Oakville Medical Center, after a brief illness. It was a life well lived. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Olive (nee Cormier), his children, Mark and his wife Lisa, Leslie and her husband Don Collins, Janet and Paul Armstrong, grandchildren Matthew and Brittany Armstrong, Kevin and Emma Collins and great-granddaughter Lauren Armstrong, as well as his sister Mardel Smillie. Gill was born in 1931 in Toronto, Ontario and grew up in the beaches of Toronto. He attended St. Michael's High School. He began his career with the Zurich Insurance Company as an underwriter and rose to become Vice President of Marketing and Communications after working for the company for 40 years. He will be remembered by all as a wonderful husband, caring father and for having the driest sense of humour on the planet. He was also never "under dressed" for any occasion. There will be an informal celebration of Gill's life at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. in Oakville, ON, from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019