GINA "EUGENIA" GALLICI

GINA "EUGENIA" GALLICI Obituary
(nee ROSSETTI) Suddenly and peacefully at her home on December 21, 2019, in her 81st year. Gina, was the loving mother of Andrew, sister to John Rossetti and predeceased by her husband Silvano. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 11th at 11:30 a.m. in the Funeral Centre at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (east gate entrance), followed by an interment. A private cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gina may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation, www.childrenswish.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
