GINA PERRUZZA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GINA PERRUZZA.
Service Information
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON
L4L 1A6
(905)-850-3332
Obituary

PERRUZZA, GINA God called Gina peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 94. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Evangelista, her dear son Mario and her daughter Maria. Cherished by her dear children, Antonio (Mary), Enzo (Rosemary), Frank (Phyllis), Alessandro (Cathleen) and Mirella (Frank Rosato). Proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 21. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion Rd., at Hwy. 27). If so desired, donations in memory of Gina may be made to a charity of your choice. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.