PERRUZZA, GINA God called Gina peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 94. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Evangelista, her dear son Mario and her daughter Maria. Cherished by her dear children, Antonio (Mary), Enzo (Rosemary), Frank (Phyllis), Alessandro (Cathleen) and Mirella (Frank Rosato). Proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 21. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion Rd., at Hwy. 27). If so desired, donations in memory of Gina may be made to a charity of your choice. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2019