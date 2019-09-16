STRUMOS, GINA Peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, in her 83rd year. Loving wife of the late Philip. Beloved mother of Jimmy and Angelo (Loretta). Proud Yaya of Christina and Stephen. Predeceased by siblings Manuel, Nick and Steve. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Royal Victoria Hospital-Barrie for their compassionate care and support. Family and friends will be received at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416) 423-1000, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20th. Interment to follow at Elgin Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019