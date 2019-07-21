FERLATTE, GINETTE MARIE July 18, 2019 – peacefully today, surrounded by Robin and his family, we lost our Angel at Sakura House in Woodstock, Ontario. Ginette is survived by her spouse Robin, step-son Brendon (Leah), grandson Chase, brother Willie (Susan) and their children Jeny, Melodie (Derick), and Ashley, brother Patrick (Suzanne) and their children Jason and Serge. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Kim (Syl), their children Adam (Lisa), Jarrod (Valerie), Jamie (Carol), JJ and Bradley as well as 6 grandnieces and nephews. Ginette will be missed by her sister-in-law Cindy (Sue), best friend Yvonne (Mario) son Gino and 2 children, lifelong friends Pam and Eva, work mates from HBC, members of St. Boniface Parish, friends from Scarborough Bluffs Yacht Club, neighbours and one Gem of guy named Steve (Uber driver). A Memorial Mass will be held at All Saints Parish, Strathroy, Ontario, 124 Front Street East, N9G 1Y9 at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. In honour of our Angel Ginette, donations may be made to VON Sakura House, and or the directly or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock, Ontario N4S 3V8 (519-290-5575). Your messages of condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 21, 2019