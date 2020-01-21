|
GAGNON, Ginette Solange In loving Memory Ginette Solange Gagnon, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, January 10, 2020 after her battle with cancer. She was born in St. Félicien, QB, to Joseph Wilfred Gagnon and Lucienne Bonneau. Ginette was a caring, hard-working woman, and this showed in all aspects of her life. She was the life of any room she entered and made friends wherever she went. Ginette embodied the "work hard, play hard" attitude and always had time for friends and loved ones. She loved hosting, cooking and baking and seeing her guests enjoy themselves. Ginette moved to Toronto when she was only 17. She had a long career with the Ontario Government, as well as part time jobs in a variety of fields to help support herself and son. Upon retirement, Ginette had a second career working and volunteering for Victims Services, and as a Personal Support Worker and was awarded for her dedication to these fields. Ginette is survived by her longtime partner David Price. Her brother Denis, her sister and partner, Gisele and Dany, her brother Alain, brother Jean-Marc and partner Nancy. Her son and his fiancé Kevin and Jennifer, and her two grandsons, Noah and Zach, plus countless friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. There will be a Celebration of Life in Ginette's honour in the Spring. Date and location to be determined. Please contact her son Kevin in the near future for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart of Hastings Hospice or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020