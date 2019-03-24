Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GINO FAVA. View Sign

FAVA, GINO Peacefully, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Toronto Grace Hospital, in his 83rd year. Beloved brother of Angela Piccinin. Predeceased by his loving sister Virginia and his brother Severino. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces and their children, both here and in Italy. Visitations will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Rd., 416-679-1803), on Monday from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27th, at 11:30 a.m in the Glendale Chapel. Entombment to take place in Italy on a later date. If so desired, donations to the Toronto Grace Hospital or St. Joseph Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.

